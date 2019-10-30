Last week was Free Speech Week, and we celebrated by — well, doing what we always do at the Whig.
We’re a tiny staff with a big job, and we’re often pulled in many directions. People often ask me why I’m in newspapers — it’s not the industry I started my career in.
“Because I love the First Amendment,” I say. “And because I care about the Constitution and the republic.”
It’s hokey sounding, but it’s true. My staff hears it a lot.
There’s nothing I love more than going to work every day knowing that our team is providing the people of the Upper Shore (and especially Cecil County) with an outlet to check their government, learn about what’s going on around them, and otherwise be a beacon of free speech in an often oppressive world.
I got a call from a man in Rising Sun last week, wondering why I didn’t have an editorial page in last Wednesday’s Whig. (We had a special Maryland fishing report, and we didn’t receive any letters — nor did I have time to pen something worthy of A8.)
Don’t worry, sir. The editorial page — as well as the paper — is going strong.
One thing I hear a lot about in Cecil County especially is why the newspaper articles we put online aren’t free. In the social media comments and in groups I’m now banned from, people copy and paste the text of our articles and call it “fair use.”
Free speech is costly, and it’s an unfortunate reality of public life.
Supporting your local newspaper by paying to subscribe and read the articles should not be so controversial, and I wish it didn’t draw the indignation and ire of so many. We’re in the process of implementing a more strict paywall, and we hope you’ll come along with us as we make these changes.
Free Speech Week for us here is every week, and we hope you’ll celebrate your First Amendment freedoms by supporting your local newspaper. Freedom of the press is necessary for an independent thinking republic.
We hope you enjoy our pages every week, whether online or in print. And we always want to hear from you.
Exercise your free speech by writing us a letter. You can send us pictures, notes or anything else, as well. It’s our pleasure to put you in the paper!
