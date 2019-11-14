Healthcare is a huge hot button issue, but it’s also something you need to secure for yourself and your family.
Marylanders can get free help enrolling for health coverage at statewide events, and there are two in Cecil County.
These are your last chance to get help enrolling, so I hope you won’t wait until the very last minute. But, if you do, you can thank your state and your public libraries for helping you enroll in insurance coverage.
Cecil County’s dates and locations for Last Chance help are:
Elkton Library at 301 Newark Ave. in Elkton on Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
and
Perryville Library at 500 Coudon Ave. in Perryville on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Marylanders can enroll in health and dental coverage until Dec. 15 through Maryland Health Connection, the state’s health insurance marketplace.
At the free “Last Chance” events, certified health insurance navigators will help Marylanders sign up for a health plan and understand their coverage options and financial help available. Assistance also is available in Spanish.
Visit MarylandHealthConnection.gov or the Enroll MHC mobile app to browse plans, compare coverage and costs, and enroll.
The fall open enrollment is for private health and dental plans only. People who have coverage through Medicaid will receive a notice when it’s time to renew; enrollment for Medicaid is all year for eligible Marylanders.
Health plan rates have dropped by an average of 23 percent the past two years. New this year, Value Plans feature lower deductibles and increased access to primary care, mental health care, and generic drugs before deductibles apply. Value plans are designed to lower consumers’ out-of-pocket costs for the health care services the majority of people use most frequently.
Besides the events, there are several ways for consumers to enroll through Dec. 15 for coverage that starts Jan. 1, 2020. The website and mobile app are available at 5 a.m. daily. Also, more than 700 trained brokers and consumer assisters are available to help at 100+ locations throughout Maryland.
To learn more about 2020 health insurance plans and prices, Marylanders can visit MarylandHealthConnection.gov today. To find free, in-person help at an upcoming event, visit MarylandHealthConnection.gov/LastChance.
People who would like to apply should bring the following:
- Birthdates and general information about you and your family members who also are applying for health coverage
- Social Security numbers (or document numbers for any legal immigrants who need insurance)
- Policy numbers for any current health insurance
- Employer and income information for everyone in your family (for example, from pay stubs, W-2 forms or wage and tax statements)
- Information about any job-related health insurance available to your family
Nine out of 10 people who enrolled through Maryland Health Connection last year received financial help. Consumers may find their cost of coverage in 2020 is similar to or even less than this year.
