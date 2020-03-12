Editor’s Note: We include this here as we have a steadfast commitment to providing public information. We are grateful to our County Health Department for its vigilance and hard work.
The Health Department is closely monitoring the global pandemic caused by a novel (new) coronavirus (termed Coronavirus Disease 2019 or “COVID-19”) that was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China and which continues to expand.
This is a rapidly evolving situation and and the Health Department will provide updates as they become available.
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Maryland Department of Health consider this to be a very serious public health threat, based on current information, the immediate health risk from COVID-19 for most people is considered LOW at this time.
More cases of COVID-19 are likely to be identified in the coming days, including more cases in the Maryland. It’s also likely that sustained person-to-person spread will continue to occur in communities and that at some point, widespread transmission of COVID-19 will occur.
For Current Information
For up-to-date information on the COVID-19 outbreak, visit the CDC website on Coronavirus Disease 2019. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html
Information and updates about COVID-19 in Maryland, including up-to-date testing and laboratory-confirmed case numbers, are available at: health.maryland.gov/coronavirus.
Cecil County residents with questions or concerns about COVID-19 should call Maryland 2-1-1.
How it spreads
COVID-19 is a new disease and we are still learning how it spreads, the severity of illness it causes, and to what extent it may spread in the United States.
Person-to-person spread
The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.
Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).
Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.
Spread from contact with infected surfaces or objects
It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.
Symptoms
Commonly reported symptoms of COVID-19 infection include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Pneumonia
While the exact incubation period for this coronavirus has not yet been determined, it is believed that most infected people will develop symptoms 2-14 days after they were exposed.
Prevention
There is no vaccine available for COVID-19. You can protect yourself and others against COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses by taking standard precautions. Remember to WASH-UP.
Treatment
There is no specific antiviral treatment recommended for COVID-19. People with COVID-19 should receive supportive care to help relieve symptoms. People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.
