Congratulations to the graduates of 2020

This week, high school students all around Cecil County took their final walks on the campuses of their respective high schools. The method was not like any most of us are aware of as COVID-19 has made graduations virtual this year. The staff at the Cecil Whig took photos of those ceremonies and we plan on a post-graduation section in the June 3 edition of the Whig. With the ceremonies at local schools often covering several days, we weren’t able to get pictures of the entirety of graduation ceremonies, but we were able to capture the end of this unique school year at each of our public high schools.
Next week will also bring the results of the June 2 primary election and due to our press times we will not be able to have final results in the June 3 edition, but results will be available online and will be fully outlined in the June 5 edition of the newspaper.
From the letters to the editor we have received, and from comments we have seen online, the results of this year’s primary election are greatly anticipated. We encourage those who have not yet voted to get out and make your voice heard in the most American way possible, through the ballot box.
With the recent announcement from Gov. Larry Hogan that restaurants can open to outside patrons, we encourage citizens to also go and support your local businesses. Also, if you haven’t already, be sure to check out local businesses that were allowed to open to 50 percent capacity during the governor’s last order.
Local businesses have suffered tremendously during this pandemic and with things slowly reopening it is imperative that we all get out and do our part to help foster our local economy.
