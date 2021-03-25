Here we are, it is the first week of spring, which Gov. Larry Hogan has fittingly proclaimed to be Maryland Agriculture Week. The state’s weeklong celebration of our local farms and farmers also coincides with National Ag Day, which was celebrated March 23.
A news release from the Maryland Department of Agriculture states the farming industry has an economic impact in Maryland to the tune of $19.6 billion, employing 83,000 people. More than 2 million acres of land in Maryland are reportedly dedicated to agriculture, with 96% of farms being family owned. The state’s top commodities include poultry, grain, nursery and greenhouse production, dairy and produce, according to the release.
“Agriculture is a leading contributor to the state’s economy, environment and quality of life,” Hogan said in a statement. “Maryland agriculture has worked throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure that our food supply chain remains intact, and has gone above and beyond to provide safe, reliable access to fresh, local food products.”
Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Joe Bartenfelder, a Caroline County farmer, echoed Hogan’s sentiments about the important role local producers have played throughout the pandemic.
“This year more than ever, Maryland farmers have played a critical role in keeping food on our plates through unprecedented challenges,” Bartenfelder said in a statement. “Maryland Agriculture Week is a great time to reflect and express appreciation for the commitment of the hard working men and women that continue to work the fields, tend to animals, and provide fresh, nutritious food for all.”
In recognition of Maryland Agriculture Week, the state has offered a variety of ways in which residents can celebrate and learn more about our local farms.
Catch up on episodes of “Maryland farm and Harvest” on MPT or the shows Youtube channel. The series just concluded its eighth season visiting farms throughout the state.
The Maryland Department of Agriculture also suggests incorporating more local goods into meals. Check out your local farmers market, visit a farmstand or go online. The Maryland Department of Agriculture’s site MarylandsBest.net is a great way track what is is season and find local farmers and vendors. Keep in mind that our local wineries, breweries and distilleries all count.
Since it is the start of spring, now is a good time to become a farmer yourself by planting a garden in your own backyard. The University of Maryland Extension has a great how-to site at extension.umd.edu/mg/about-program/grow-it-eat-it.
Throughout Maryland, agriculture plays a big role in both our economy and our heritage. Our farmers are important contributors to our community and it remains important that our community support them.
