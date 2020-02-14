It’s Valentine’s Day, and we at the Cecil Whig want you to know that we love you!
We are feeling the air of amor as we move into the middle of the month. We have a new government and municipal reporter Jacqueline Covey who is excited to be on board and to meet the movers and shakers and people that make up our vibrant community.
We also have a new column called AgriCulture, which is compiled and written by our head reporter Jane Bellmyer. We’re so happy to be able to collate and commentate on the county’s wonderful agricultural happenings! It’s always fun to support the local arts, especially for a date!
We’re also loving the library’s five things for this week. The Black History Month theme made for a wonderful list of things to read, watch, listen to, and attend! I’m a big fan of the Hidden Figures book, and am interested in the Smoketown book, as well.
Personally, I am grateful for the love that Cecil County continues to show the Whig. It’s a tough time to be in the newspaper business, and it’s heartening to see those signature yellow boxes throughout my drive to work every day.
I’ve really fallen in love with Cecil County since moving here last year, and I hope you will show your love by supporting your local newspaper, local businesses, and being an active part of your community.
Cecil County, you have my heart!
With love, B.
