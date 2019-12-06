Thumbs up.
To a Booth Street property being turned into a museum and cultural center for Wright’s A.M.E. Church. The building, which is located at 205 Booth Street and was used to teach African American students during segregation, has been vacant for many years. But County Executive Alan McCarthy announced last month that his administration would transfer the property to the town for $1. Elkton officials would then work on a lease agreement with Wright’s A.M.E. Church, which would in turn restore the building. Although Pastor R. Kevin Brown Sr. told the Whig that the renovation timeline and estimated costs are still unclear, we are looking forward to this historic building being used in the future as a space for community members of diverse backgrounds to gather and learn.
To Winstead Insurance Agency being honored as Elkton’s 2019 Small Business of the Year. Not only is the insurance agency one of Cecil County’s many small businesses, but it is also a family-run establishment that has been in business since 1970. Barry Winstead, who owns the insurance agency on U.S. Route 40, told the Whig that the achievement serves as a testament to the business that his father, Grayson W. Winstead, opened in Elkton nearly 50 years ago. “The landscape in business is changing, and we see stores come and go, with new names on old buildings. I think it shows that we have stood the test of time.” We applaud all the hardworking small business owners of this county, who serve their customers reliably and with genuine care for their community.
To activity on the horizon for the long-dormant Bainbridge property. Contractors will begin environmental site work next week to clean up any bulk materials with trace asbestos on the 400 acres of the immense property slated for commercial and industrial development. After the environmental cleanup has been completed, developers Manekin-Turner-Paterakis and Michael (MTPM) and MRP Industrial will break ground in spring 2020 for a modern distribution center. The U.S. Navy deactivated the United States Naval Training Center (USNTC) Bainbridge in 1976. Before that, the 1,200-acre naval training site trained more than 700,000 men and women. With the Bainbridge property having largely been in slumber for almost 20 years, we are interested to see new life breathed into the site.
