Thumbs up to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, that launched in Cecil County recently. Children from all over the county will be able to get free books monthly from birth to age five, once they are signed up. The books are mailed to them, so it's also a great way to teach how fun it is to get the mail. We signed my nephew up for the Imagination Library in his city when he was born, and he delights in the books that come in the mail every month. He's got an entire year and will get 12 more books!
Thumbs up to the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce for their Wonderland of Wreaths. The 27 entries were beautiful, and we're proud to see the community come together to celebrate the holiday. Bidding has been extended to Sunday!
Thumbs up to our sports editor Sean Grogan and our freelance photographer Scott Serio. They're a really strong part of the Cecil Whig team, and Sean especially has been doing great. Did you know that the Cecil Whig and The Baltimore Sun are the only newspapers in the country with Baltimore Ravens press access? We really are as great as you think!
Thumbs up to Cecil County for their absolutely breathtaking Christmas Parade. And how cool is the synthetic ice rink in Rising Sun?!
Thumbs up to the wintery weather. I love all four seasons, and I was delighted to see a little snow on my car.
Thumbs up to Toys for Tots for the wonderful work they do to bring the holidays to all children throughout Cecil County. The Cecil Whig advertising staff and the small businesses and local landmarks we partner with make it possible for us to humbly donate to Toys for Tots each year. We're so grateful for the opportunity to serve, and we couldn't do it without you.
