Thumbs up
To the new Chesapeake City Elementary School, which broke ground on Monday. It’s been more than 80 years since the original downtown Chesapeake City Elementary School opened, serving many families around the C&D Canal. It’s also been more than 40 years since it was last renovated, meaning the facility was in need of some updating. Consolidating it on an adjacent parcel to the Bohemia Manor middle and high school complex, the community can now look forward to having entire generations of students on one campus. It wasn’t always meant to be though, as the 2008 recession led to a stagnant number of years when it came to investment in school infrastructure. Thankfully times have changed, as Cecil County Public Schools celebrated the opening of the new Gilpin Manor Elementary School last year — the first new school in 27 years — and is now looking forward to the Chesapeake City project. Superintendent Jeff Lawson was pleased Monday to see how various players — from school administrators to county officials, the town fire company to Cecil County’s state delegation in Annapolis — have come together to make the dream of a new CCES a reality. “We live in a partisan world right now where it’s hard to get people to come into a room and agree on anything, particularly at the state and national level,” he said. “But when you look at what we’re doing here in Cecil County, what we’re doing here in Chesapeake City, it typifies what building an unstoppable team really is.” We would agree and applaud the efforts of all involved in getting this new school project off the ground. Investing in our schools is good for the community, our property values and our workforce.
Thumbs down
To the disconcerting signs that the economic resurgence enjoyed over the past few years may not be built to last. Of those signs, the state of the bond market may be the most concerning. While we often hear about the rollercoaster ride that is the stock market, the bond market is much less discussed because it isn’t supposed to change as much. Bonds are considered the safe investment compared to the riskier stock. Lately, however, the bond market has been showing signs that investors are concerned about the future of the economy, and for the second time this year, yields on long-term Treasury bills fell below short-term bills. The unusual occurrence has preceded every recession for the last 60 years. Tack onto that news that the Congressional Budget Office announced this week that forecasts showed the national deficit exceeding $1 trillion by 2020, the first time since 2012 that it reached the 13-digit mark, and that revised statistics from the U.S. Department of Labor showed weaker hiring numbers last year than originally reported by half a million jobs. Much of the world’s economy, especially in Europe and China, are in flux right now, due in no small part to President Trump’s trade war. Tariffs have affected output levels of many overseas economies, while the Republican tax cut hasn’t led to the widespread reinvestment from companies here in America. It looks and feels like everyone is battening down the hatches in case of the next financial storm. Will it appear or are we preparing for the hurricane that passes offshore? That’s what we’ll have to watch anxiously.
