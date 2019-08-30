Thumbs up
To the $572 million judgement against Johnson & Johnson ordered by an Oklahoma judge Monday in a case that argued the family-friendly company fueled the state’s prescription opioid crisis. That news was followed on Tuesday by reports that the Sackler family has proposed to give up ownership of Purdue Pharma, the company blamed for much of the opioid epidemic, and pay $3 billon in a settlement of thousands of federal and state lawsuits, according to the New York Times. Both of these cases are notable benchmarks in the litany of lawsuits filed against manufacturers and distributors in the wake of the opioid epidemic that jumpstarted the current heroin and fentanyl epidemic. Cecil County was the first Maryland jurisdiction to sue companies like Purdue Pharma, and the decision against Johnson & Johnson means that these cases can be won. They are incredibly complex cases, which involve proving that companies were negligent or worse in their pushing of the dangerous narcotics. That has typically included subpoenaing emails and records that prove the companies failed to watch for suspicious shipments, undersold the dangers of the drugs or incentivized their sale. We’re elated to see that some of the first offenders are being held accountable, and we can only hope this means that more will be ponying up to help fix the crisis they started.
Thumbs down
To Mother Nature, which is once again rearing its ugly head with a Category 4 hurricane bearing down on Florida. By the time the storm makes landfall on Monday, forecasters warned, it could be an extremely powerful storm with sustained winds of 130 mph, driving a deadly storm surge and causing catastrophic damage, the New York Times reported. Exactly where that would happen was still unclear, so Florida’s entire Atlantic coast was on alert Thursday, with residents from Miami to Jacksonville crowding sandbag-filling stations and rushing to grocery stores. If the forecast holds, Dorian would be the first hurricane of Category 4 or higher to make landfall on Florida’s east coast since 1992, when Andrew, a Category 5 storm, ripped through the Miami area. As Puerto Ricans can attest, however, the storm is proving difficult to track. We can only hope and pray that the storm tracks eastward and avoids a direct hit into the panhandle, where families would once again face hardship.
