Thumbs Up....
...To all the spooky Halloween and fall-themed events in Cecil County. We love seeing families in cute costumes, and we love having two(!) apple butter festivals!
...To Fair Hill International. We’re grateful for the economic boon and notoriety it brings to Cecil County and the entire region. We don’t want to talk about it until we’re “hoarse,” but our staff is looking forward to covering it this weekend!
...To local officials, advocates and Sesame Street for continuing the conversation about substance use disorder. I’m a proud harm reduction and recovery advocate, and I’ve been enthused at all of the honest conversation and celebrations of recovery throughout the county. I’m especially happy with our previous recovery profile series from former editor Jake Owens, and my heart warmed at hearing local leaders discuss with the AG Brian Frosh the need for solutions beyond incarceration.
....To all the residents contacting us about Elkton Housing Authority. We want to hear from you! We want to hear from any Cecil County resident, about any issue! Send us letters to the editor at letters@cecilwhig.com.
....To Beth Boulden Moore and Mike Dixon. The deep dives into our history make a difference. The stories, questions and pictures are an exciting and necessary way to celebrate our heritage. Be sure to check out the Our Cecil page this week.
.....To everyone in Cecil County who reads the Whig. We couldn’t do what we do without you! Send us pictures, notes or anything else you’d like to see in our pages. It makes a difference to your community, and can make you “Cecil Famous!”
