...to the Cecil County Farm Museum and to all the agricultural folks in the county. Did you know that there are more than 530 farms in Cecil County alone, and that more than 40 percent of farmers here are women? That’s cool!
At the Apple Butter Festival this past weekend, I learned so much about Cecil County beekeeping from George Codding. He took onlookers to new educational heights when describing the methods and process of beekeeping and hive maintenance.
I also learned a lot from Maureen O’Shea, who works in the county’s Office of Economic Development. She had much to share about agribusiness in the county, and was instrumental in helping the Farm Museum secure grant funding. And a special thanks to Matt and Mel — they made sure I had a thorough view of many different pieces of agricultural life in the county. I’ve been so inspired, I am hoping to feature more of our farmers, horticulturists and the CCST FFA kids. (And thumbs up to Jane Bellmyer, who has expertly covered agricultural life in the county for years!)
...to Chesapeake City for their recycling efforts, town cleanup projects and the successful completion of their Day to Serve events.
...to Milburn Stone Theater. We’re excited for their film festival coming up towards the end of this year!
...to Scott Serio. His photographs are absolutely incredible, and they help tell the story of Cecil County so well.
...to everyone heading out this weekend to Boo Bash, Spooktacular and other Halloween and sesasonally-themed events. I hope everyone dresses up in fun costumes and has a wonderful time. I’ve been so enjoying the fall mums and Jack-O-Lanterns at homes and businesses in Elkton.
...I know I said it last week, but thumbs up to Mike Dixon. We’ll have a story in the Wednesday Whig about the Robert Kennedy funeral train project that several historically-inclined folks in Cecil County and Newark have been working on. The event Wednesday night was incredible, and it couldn’t have happened without the Newark Historical Society folks and, of course, Mike Dixon.
...to the community members from Rising Sun and Elkton that have contacted me personally about things they like (and don’t like!) in the paper. For example, we stopped doing “Recognize This?” photos because it seemed like no one was answering us. I’ve had several people stop in the office or contact me personally to let me know they miss the feature, and we’ve re-instated it. It’s exactly this kind of thing that I need to know. I want to give you the best local paper possible.
Thumbs Down...
...to seasonal allergies. They are really taking a toll on lots of people this year! I thought I had issues because I am (relatively) new to the area. But it seems like even the Cecil County lifers are more bothered than usual. Everyone make sure you take care of yourselves!
...to misspelling people’s names. George Codding, pictured above, was incorrectly identified as George Cotting in the Wednesday Whig. Thanks for letting me know, and I regret the error. Hope you and your sweet grandkids can forgive me!
...to the shorter days. I’m all for a little romance or fun on a moonlit night, but I was walking my dog on Monday night and it seemed like it was pitch black outside by about 7:15 p.m. We haven’t even had the time change yet! Pitiful!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.