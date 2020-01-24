THUMBS UP...
To the celebration of the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Officials from county and town governments, police departments, schools, places of worship, businesses and more gathered Monday to pay tribute to the late civil rights leader during Wright’s African Methodist Episcopal Church’s 30th annual commemorative service for King. This year, the service and the breakfast that preceded it were held at Five Rivers Church after growing crowds allowed for standing room only at Wright’s AME Church in recent years. Though held in a different venue this time around, the service retained the love and unity that it has brought for three decades — now just in a new, bigger home. Dr. Velma Scantlebury-White, the first black woman to become a transplant surgeon in the United States, gave the keynote speech in which she highlighted the importance of not letting failure hold you down. “We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose hope,” she told the crowd at Monday’s service. “Failure will happen, don’t lose yourself to it. Don’t let others shatter your dream. Your value doesn’t increase based on someone else’s inability to see your work.” Attendees also celebrated a new chapter for the former “Elkton Colored School.” The school was the first in the county and taught many black students during segregation in Elkton. Soon, it will be converted into a museum and cultural center. We are looking forward to seeing this project come to fruition as the town transforms the former school building into a space that celebrates the legacy that King and so many others charted.
To Cecil County Public Schools presenting their Fiscal Year 2021 budget request to the Board of Education on Wednesday afternoon. With graphs and tables abound, budget season is certainly underway. Superintendent Jeff Lawson expressed that CCPS aims to maintain its current level of services as the school system looks ahead to the next fiscal year. “We believe what you will see is a budget proposal that provides the same level of service for next year that is currently being delivered for this year,” he said at the school board meeting. But Lawson was also quick to note several areas of need in the school system, particularly in funding for what he calls “unique learners” as CCPS sees a growing number of English Language Learners and special education students. School officials are calling for community members to give feedback and ask questions. We, too, are hoping to see greater attendance at all presentations and hearings as this budget season continues.
To the hope of the State’s Attorney’s Office moving to the former Cecil Bank building and gaining some much-needed space in the process. The SAO currently operates out of the Cecil County Circuit Courthouse on Elkton’s Main Street. But as the SAO has grown to 28 employees — many of which have to work in the hallways, according to State’s Attorney James Dellmyer — a change of location has proven necessary. County Executive Alan McCarthy announced Wednesday that the county was entering into an option contract to buy the former Cecil Bank, pending an evaluation of the building and the council passing the $1.5 million included in the FY 2021 CIP for the move. If all goes according to plan, the SAO could start moving into its new office in fall 2020. At the same time, the McCarthy administration has been considering how to move forward with renovating one of the Cecil County Circuit Courtrooms, due to its tight quarters. Without moving the SAO office, a new courtroom would not be feasible, according to county officials. We hope that if this project goes through, it will continue to add resources to Cecil County’s justice system.
