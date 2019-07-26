Thumbs up
To the Cecil County Fair returning for another year of fun and festivity. There’s nothing quite like chowing down on a powdered sugar-covered funnel cake while watching the demolition derby with your family, or riding to the top of the Ferris Wheel to gaze at the sunset with your significant other after a long day of fair adventures. Despite the first weekend of this year’s fair kicking off amid Maryland’s third heatwave of the summer — with the heat index rocketing past 100 degrees — fairgoers were able to enjoy the annual event once again after temperatures cooled down a bit. And after last year’s fair being almost entirely rained out, the weather seems to have cooperated for the most part this time around. This year saw many old favorites like cattle wrangling and the 4-H presentations, as well as some new features like the Dave Kaufman Blacksmith Show. Victoria Circus also returned after the Murcia family’s last appearance in 2012. With them, they brought 6-year-old Victoria Murcia, who performed at the fair for the first time this year with her lyra act. Hunter Madron’s Smash For A Cure made its final appearance at the Cecil County Fair as the recent Perryville High School graduate is moving on to other endeavors. There’s simply too much to cover in one column, so here’s our suggestion: if you haven’t made it down to the fair yet, you still have a couple days left to grab your family, visit the fairgrounds and buy some tickets for a day of fun. And even if you have, well, how about round two?
Thumbs down
To the emotional pressures that led a Baltimore County man to take his own life by jumping off the Milliard E. Tydings Memorial Bridge in an apparent suicide Tuesday afternoon. The man, who investigators identified as Jeffrey William Ashton, 50, of Nottingham, was driving in the northbound lane of Interstate 95 at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, when he reportedly stopped his vehicle in the middle lane on the bridge, walked over to the side and jumped off the span into the river. Ashton was pronounced dead at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday, after Natural Resources Police officers recovered his body from the Susquehanna River, which runs below the bridge linking Cecil and Harford counties, according to Maryland State Police. While it is unclear what brought Ashton to take his own life, we mourn yet another life lost to suicide. We join MSP officials in urging anyone who is thinking of taking their life, or anyone who knows someone who is contemplating suicide, to call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The number for the Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255, or people can visit the Lifeline’s website, https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.