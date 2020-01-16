THUMBS UP... to the cast and crew of Cecil College’s Milburn Stone Theatre’s “Romero and Juliet.” Be sure to go this weekend — it’s the only time you can! Show will be performed at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available for purchase at milburnstone.com.
Alliyah Thorpe, who plays Juliet, said the role of Capulet’s daughter was a dream role for her.
“Juliet was [Shakespeare’s] first strong female lead and she just always resonated with me,” Thorpe said. “She was always my favorite character, so playing her is literally a dream for me.”
THUMBS UP... to healthy electoral competition. The field is getting full and we’re looking forward to April!
THUMBS UP... to Cecil Land Trust, who met with Gov. Larry Hogan last week to accept a grant for $1.04 million toward the next round of preservation projects.
“We have a list of farmers who are ready to put their land into preservation,” said Alisa Webb, executive coordinator.
THUMBS DOWN... to white supremacy. It’s scary to think that there are people allegedly linked to domestic terrorist groups anywhere near here (or anywhere).
