As the clock strikes midnight on Tuesday night and we celebrate our way into 2020, I am struck with the meaningfulness of another year of breaking and making the news — and especially in print.
2019 saw many changes for the Cecil Whig, including the installation of a new editor (me).
And yet, all I can see as I prepare for fireworks, toasts, and ball drops to ring in 2020 is how steady and solid local journalism continues to be.
I cut my teeth as a reporter at a daily newspaper in upstate New York, where I fell in love with the process of creating daily news. Then, I started to run papers on my own — first a couple in Baltimore County, and now I oversee editorial direction for five from there to Newark, Del.
The Cecil Whig has become, however, my daily priority, and I’m looking so forward to continuing that in the new year.
The local and regional journalists I’ve had the pleasure of working with have been second to none, and the people who work for and write for the Cecil Whig are the shining stars in that crown. I am so grateful to start my first full calendar year in Cecil County with Marcus, Jane, Carl and Katie at the helm.
This year is sure to bring a contentious election from the national stage to the county, cities and even the small towns here — so far, with no Democrats filing for candidacy in local elections at all. We will explore what can be called the tyranny of the majority and dig deeper into the election cycle.
This year will also bring its share of commerce and development news, with Southfields remaining litigious and Bainbridge with many questions left yet unanswered. We’ll see movement in the agricultural community with the 20-year farm museum project finally making huge strides towards completion.
This year will also have its usual and particular triumphs and tribulations, tragedy and jubilation, law and order and crime and punishment — just like every year in the life of an American county. Our local recovery communities, library, churches, non-profits and others will continue to impact lives, change the world and improve our society in myriad unsung ways. Our local agriculture community will get more ink in 2020, as well.
We’re looking forward to all of it, and I’m especially proud to have a front row seat to the great things that lie ahead.
We love to hear from you — about local policy, politics, education, families, people doing fascinating things, marriages, births, deaths and other milestones. We’re looking forward to another year of being the official chronicle of our collective lives. We appreciate your support of community journalism, and for letting us tell your stories.
On a personal note, my hope for everyone in Cecil County is to forge ahead in being their best selves. I want you to succeed, and I think you matter. Here’s to finding ways to celebrate that in the future pages of our community’s paper. I’m looking forward to being more active in civic life as I get settled in my new home.
Thanks to those who have welcomed me these past few months, and cheers to 2020!
Editor's note: This editorial, published in the Jan. 1 issue of the Cecil Whig, incorrectly identified that our newspaper ceased production of our Monday print edition in 2019. The Cecil Whig published its last Monday print edition on July 30, 2018 due to an increase in newsprint costs due to tariffs approved by the Trump administration, however, the newspaper launched a local sports recap e-edition shortly thereafter. We regret this error.
