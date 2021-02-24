Dear Ms. Hornberger:
Per the County Code, Chapter 39-4 C: Not more than three members of the Commission shall be affiliated with the same political party.
We understand that, as someone deeply associated with the Republican Party but fairly new to Cecil County politics, you may not be familiar with many Democrats in our area. As the Cecil County Democratic Central Committee, we feel it important that the Democratic Party have some representation on the Ethics Commission. We are writing today to suggest vetting and interviews with the following candidates who we believe would be fine additions to serve on the Commission as impartial public servants:
Ernest Olsen of Elkton
Maryann Othello of Elkton
Doris Obenshain of Cecilton
These three candidates have a wealth of life experience, are dedicated to Cecil County, and would pass any test regarding ethical judgment. We humbly propose you consider them in filling the last vacancy on the Ethics Commission.
Best Regards,
Cecil County Democratic Central Committee
