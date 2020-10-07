I am writing to encourage voters to support Question A: County Council Qualifications on the November 3rd ballot.
This local question will allow more residents of Cecil County to be qualified to run for county council.
I was elected to the Cecil County Council in 2016 and was chosen as Council President in 2018.
Currently, our Charter prohibits anyone from running for county council if they are employed or receive compensation in a public agency, department, board, commission or other public body that receives funds through the county budget, or is involved in the public business of the county.
The current Charter excludes many residents who may be interested in serving as a council member. This restriction recently put in question a county council member who has been a substitute teacher. The current Charter does not allow active citizens in our community who might be a volunteer of an organization that is supported by the county.
Question A will continue to prohibit any employees who are directly under supervision of the Executive or Council for being council members.
Question A removes will open the opportunity for all businesses as a whole to do public business with Cecil County Government by eliminating the restriction for council members who may have a business. All county purchasing follow procurement regulations that require open competitive bids.
I encourage Cecil County voters vote “Yes” on Question A so that there are more Cecil County citizens can be eligible to run for County Council. Voters will be better served by having more candidates running for a local council seat.
