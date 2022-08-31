I guess walking is the slowest mode of transportation these days, unless you’re in boot camp. Those who sign up learn how to answer for at least three months — hurry up and wait! But for most people, walking isn’t all that glamorous and doesn’t require special equipment.
Although it’s not a sprint, God invites people to walk with Him. Actually, He comes alongside and journeys with them according to their faith. There’s nothing instant or easy about walking with our Maker, but there’s something life-changing as we learn to appreciate how the Lord leads and sustains.
Perhaps that’s the intent of Apostle Paul’s heart in Ephesians 5:1-2: “Be imitators of God, as beloved children. And walk in love, as Christ loved us and gave himself up for us, a fragrant offering and sacrifice to God.”
Although few people realize it, moving across the room provides others a walking lesson. Noah understood his gait and answering the boot camp cadence of walking with his Maker. As he faithfully stepped out — “Left, right, left, right” — Noah was constantly teaching others how to “keep in step” with the Lord.
As heaven’s handpicked ship-builder, Noah walked with God before the flood. Surely, others noticed how at God’s command this godly man built the first boat ever for the first predicted flood. And Noah walked with God during the flood. While the scoffing multitudes weren’t as fortunate, Noah’s wife and children noticed his confidence when he sent out a dove from the upper deck to search for dry land. Thankfully, Noah walked with God after the flood. As his family members exited the gopherwood ark, they must have noticed Noah’s stride — faith and feet forward, “left right, left right,” onto solid ground to build an altar and offer clean sacrifices.
By walking with God, Noah taught others how to do the same. And Genesis 9:8-9 recounts the rewards of Noah’s obedience: “Then God said to Noah and to his sons with him, Behold, I establish my covenant with you and your offspring after you.”
How’s your day-to-day gait teaching others how to walk with God? Does your wife notice how you prioritize prayer? Do your children watch how you handle hardships by trusting God? Do your neighbors observe your empty driveway on Sunday mornings? Do your coworkers see the peace that surrounds you in the midst of a chaotic day? Remember, your contagious faith is established and rewarded by your walk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.