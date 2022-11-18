When working in a profession where one must wear a white collared shirt, you will find that the collar becomes dirty with what looks like dirt. In a way it is! However, there is a way to get those whites bright again.
My husband was in the army the first three and a half years of our marriage. While in the army he had to wear a dress uniform which of course included a white collared shirt. He worked in the Caission Platoon in Arlington National Cemetery. The Caission Platoon is a select group of soldiers who become military horsemen. They drive a six horse team that pulls the caission, a large ornate cart, with the casket of a fellow member in arms to their final resting place. The summertime is when this hack came in handy the most. He would be out in the hot sun all day. Due to him sweating and the collars rubbing his neck all day, they would be brown with dirt. So he would bring them home to me and I would get them bright white again.
The trick is, lay out your shirts on a baking sheet with the collars laid flat. You then dampen them with water by either a spray bottle or just lightly dumping water on the collars. Once they are damp you then put a degreasing dish soap on the dirty collar and use some sort of brush for scrubbing. I used an old toothbrush to scrub the dish soap in. You let that sit for a half an hour and when the time is up you simply rinse the collars. Afterward, I would always wash the shirts in the washing machine to get the rest of it clean.
And there you have it! Fresh white collars for the hard-working person. The satisfaction of taking something that was once dirt brown and refreshing it to its bright white can remind us that we too can freshen and clean ourselves just like a dirty collar.
