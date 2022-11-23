We are preparing for Thanksgiving, assembling gifts for the holidays, maybe beginning to decorate the house. Prices are high, to be sure, but there is a sense — a welcome feeling, a relief, really — that things are normal. We are talking about football and girding for the onset of colder weather. Sweaters are coming out of the drawer. The country is breathing easier, if not exactly breathing easy. It’s almost as if we are living in the first few lines from a music video featuring Carrie Underwood and Michael W. Smith: “All is well.”


©2022 DAVID SHRIBMAN DISTRIBUTED BY ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.