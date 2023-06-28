Online Learning Regrets

A student raises his hand in class at iPrep Academy on the first day of school, Aug. 23, 2021, in Miami.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

As post-pandemic life has returned to normalcy, it’s clear our children, though resilient, continue to struggle mightily. More than three years since government shutdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19 included long-term school closures, more children than ever are struggling with their mental health. Juvenile crime, increasingly violent, has jumped. And educational markers repeatedly indicate kids aren’t learning like they were pre-pandemic.


REPRINTED FROM THE COLORADO SPRINGS GAZETTE DISTRIBUTED BY CREATORS.COM

