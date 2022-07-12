A piece of debris in the Susquehanna River can take a long journey before ever reaching the Conowingo Dam.
The 464-mile Susquehanna River flows through New York and Pennsylvania, and three dams, before it crosses the border into Maryland and finally reaches Conowingo. Another 27,500 square miles of watershed feed into that river. All these waterways bring woody debris and trash downstream, and the majority of it stops behind the dam before it reaches the Chesapeake Bay.
While trash and debris removal might not seem like the most exciting issue, it’s an important to the health of the Susquehanna and the Bay, and is an added benefit of the clean energy provided by the Conowingo hydropower facility.
As the voice of the U.S. hydropower industry, we can confidently state that the issue of debris is not unique to the Conowingo Dam. Like other hydropower facilities, when river levels are lower, Conowingo’s generators transport water downstream through screens that block debris. But as the river rises the dam operator is required to open crest gates and “spill” water to maintain water elevation within a specified range. During these required spills, some debris inevitably gets downstream of the dam.
Yet what’s largely unheralded is how much debris the operators of the Conowingo Dam prevent from ever getting through those crest gates. Each year, Conowingo Dam operators remove up to 450 20-yard dumpsters full of debris. Each dumpster hold about four tons – that’s about 1,800 tons each year or the weight equivalency of 3,600 cars of unwanted lumber yanked from the Susquehanna River!
In many ways, Conowingo Dam serves as a model for the hydropower industry when it comes to removing such a large amount of debris. Tackling this perpetual challenge starts with river forecasting for a spill conditions. The dam has procedures in place to provide a real-time update to local leaders of the Conowingo Pond and recreational sites.
If debris collects behind the dam, operators will not open spill gates where debris is present. Analysis of the debris field is conducted to estimate the time and cost of removal. If the debris field is large, the cleanup plan and schedule is shared with local and state officials.
Throughout the process, Constellation provides up to date spill conditions and the number of crest gate openings on its website and through a phone hotline.
All of this quickly went into action this Spring following a weather event. In February, it is believed that warm weather created a quick thaw of river ice, which created a surge of woody debris downstream. According to the Support Conowingo Dam’s social media, a river camera showed a clean Conowingo Pond on February 19, but all that debris could be seen just 48 hours later February 21.
As soon as it was safe to have crews on the water, dam operators used multiple extraction methods, including a clam digger and excavator barge, to remove the debris. The woody organic material is then piled into a 20-yard dumpster and transported to Hopkins Cove where it is ultimately recycled or repurposed and kept out of a landfill at no cost to taxpayers.
Between March 1 and May 25, the Conowingo Dam filled 310 20-yard dumpsters, that’s another 2,400 cars worth of debris that was kept out of the Chesapeake Bay, just in time for boating season.
The Conowingo Dam is the last line of defense before the Chesapeake Bay. If the Conowingo Dam were not there, virtually all the debris reaching this point in the river would pass right on by and straight into the Bay. Fortunately, the dam traps debris and its operators remove so much of it. This is another example of the critical role played by the Conowingo Dam as part of a collaborative, multi-state effort to stop river debris and reduce pollution.
Malcolm Woolf is the President and CEO of the National Hydropower Association and former director of the Maryland Energy Administration.
