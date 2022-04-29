The annual holiday is officially 10 days old, but the Easter message of new life is timeless. I wonder, “How did this year’s Holy Week events change what you are and what you do today”? Was 2022 any different than previous observances and celebrations? What traditional hymns or new songs resonated within your “heart after God”?
Certainly, seeds of new life were planted at every event. Surely, the gospel seeds were watered by the Word on other occasions. And because the Word of the Lord promises persuasive power everywhere it is sent — faith sprouted every time you gathered with family and friends who understood the new life offer from Jesus.
As I scan our backyard sitting at the dining table, I’m reminded that this will be our fourth summer without the smell of freshly tilled ground and fragrance of new life. My vegetable gardens were never award-winning plots. But the 1,200 square feet provided me (and the grandkids) a recreational outlet, memory-making moments, and a certain satisfaction from the “sweat of our brow.” Without any surprise to this agricultural community, we had to reseed and replant every year, if my family expected to enjoy our homegrown labor of love.
Once after sundown, an elite and eager religious leader (not a gardener) came to Jesus with a handful of questions about the new life Christ preached. The Master redeemed the moment and answered another tilled heart and fertile soul: “Nicodemus, you must be born again.”
Jesus knows when we say a heartfelt “YES” to Him, heaven kick-starts new life in us. And as we put our faith in Christ by yielding ourselves to heaven’s caretaking — new life is given plenty of room to bloom. Why? How? We do not have the seed of the new life within ourselves. This life source must come from God.
Exactly like the elderly secret disciple (Nicodemus) experienced, no one is excluded from being born again! Neither age, skill sets or religious experience matters. Sounds incredible? Even impossible? Too good to be true? It’s not! That’s precisely and immediately what happens whenever anyone trusts Jesus for new life that they can never produce alone. As Jesus reseeds your fertile heart, you “get to” walk in the promise of Jesus: “I have come that you might have life and that you would abundantly experience it.” Anybody for Jesus?
