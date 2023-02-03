A retired minister and his wife had never owned a house. They had spent all their married lives living in housing provided by churches. At age 65 they bought a house and financed it for 15 years. They had been frugal and had saved a good down payment. They paid for the house by age 80. The value of the house increased over the years and at age 83 they sold the house and received a very nice check. The money from the sale was enough to help them fund their next 10 years in a nice assisted living apartment. While taking on a mortgage at 65 appeared crazy to some it afforded them financial security further down the road.


