There is a verse from the book of Romans that has been replaying in my mind recently. The verse reads, “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.” (Romans 15:13)
I have heard it said that everyone today is searching for hope. I am not certain that is completely true. Unfortunately, we live in a world where disunity, fear, skepticism, anger and despair have caused people to have given up hope that hope can ever be found.
Maybe that is because hope is not something that we have within our own power to discover. Hope comes from a different place than just within ourselves. It is through the power of the Holy Spirit that God can fill us with joy and peace causing us to overflow with hope. We do not find hope, but instead we are supernaturally filled with it as God fills us with joy and peace.
Therefore, I am praying more these days to be filled with joy and peace during the challenging seasons of my life. I am praying that I would be able to trust Him even more with my life. I want to be able to trust him no matter what is happening in the world around me. I desire to have joy and peace despite the storms that arise. As I trust Him and He fills me with greater joy and peace, I truly believe the level of hope within me will also greatly increase.
I pray the same for you. May the God of hope fill you … so that you overflow with hope.
