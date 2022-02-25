The two-party system in American democracy is failing. To confirm this statement one need look no further than the two parties themselves. One seems determined to prove how ineffective government is and why we should all be angry about it (without doing anything about it), and the other wants to tell us how much they feel the poor man’s pain while they feed the rich man’s gain. Both are totally out of touch with what is needed to save the country from a headlong descent into chaos followed by fascism.
The nightmare scenario is playing out right in front of our eyes. The have-nots are left to fend for themselves financially while they are pitted against each other over cultural issues like abortion, immigration, and gun rights/control. The vast majority of voters have, or are in the process of giving up on government solutions. Financially struggling, culturally enraged people are ripe for the security, order and benevolence promised by dictatorship. Shameless dictators wait in the wings.
Meanwhile, political parties, bureaucrats and government leadership are constantly strengthening their ties with corporate mega-wealth by accepting unlimited financial support from corporations in return for protecting the obscene accumulation and control of resources by the billionaire class. These are resources that could be used to improve the lives of everyday Americans. This is not capitalism or a free market. This is an economic system rigged in favor of those who already own eighty percent of the nation’s wealth and pay little or no taxes for their privilege.
This is the same unholy marriage that took root in Germany in the decade before World War Two. “The Nazi government developed a partnership with leading German business interests, who supported the goals of the regime and its war effort in exchange for advantageous contracts, subsidies, and the suppression of the trade union movement.[12] Cartels and monopolies were encouraged at the expense of small businesses, even though the Nazis had received considerable electoral support from small business owners.” (Wikipedia) I am not making any direct comparison between the U.S. today and Germany of the 1930s, but there are frightening similarities.
Most of the Germans who remembered the indifference of good people that allowed the rise of the Nazi Party are dead now, but as a country Germany has not forgotten and neither should we. The primary tool of the National Socialist German Workers Party (NAZI) was fear. It generated fear of any non-Aryan persons, especially Jews, gypsies and communists, and organized para-military citizen militias to deal with these undesirables. The merger of “monopoly capitalism” and the German state in pre-war Germany and the cultivation of hate and anger are worth remembering now.
The U.S. government today doesn’t need the people to retain power. It has a corrupt, rigged political process with unlimited money on its side. Because this is happening gradually and without the extremes of misery seen in other countries in the past, it’s not generating the attention it deserves. Without a significant course correction this trend will strip the American people of the power a constitutional democracy has bestowed on them, and many will not even realize it is happening.
Republican and Democratic leadership deserve much of the blame. Closed partisan primaries produce candidates who are only beholding to a small fraction of the party’s most extreme loyalists and leave voters in the general election, and especially independents, little choice, and less enthusiasm. The structure of primary elections in most states is decided by political parties. In almost eighty percent of congressional districts, the candidate of the party that created the gerrymandered district is guaranteed to win for at least the next ten years. This is not a Democratic or Republican thing, when it comes to rigging the system in ways that nullify the votes of up to one third of the electorate, they are both on board.
Both parties have weaponized a national health crisis to the detriment of all Americans. Both parties have ignored large majorities of the people who want a fair system of taxation. Both have rejected an effective and equitable health care system. Both have stoked the anger that divides our great nation. What can a country do when its two most powerful political organizations ignore its citizen’s? The answer is to support and vote for alternatives to the duopoly. The Forward Party is one such alternative. Support for practical, common-sense, people-centric ideas will bring incredible push-back from both major parties but many Americans are now able to see through their deception and corruption.
The hold on power of a privileged elite depends on the apathy of those being held in its grip. When I look back to pre-war Germany I can’t help hearing a ghostly chorus of voices saying: “if only we had spoken up when we had a chance.” Does this apply to Americans today?
Peter Taillie writes from Greensboro. He can be reached at ptaillie13@gmail.com.
