I would like to share with you all something I still, myself, am learning. If there is one thing we can take with us for the rest of our lives, let it be kindness. I wholeheartedly believe the only path to understanding others is through continuous growth. There is a preconceived notion in our society, that upon turning 18 years of age and graduating high school, you are fully grown, and you have learned everything there is to know in your thirteen years of schooling. I ask of us all to never stop growing and, please, never stop learning. Nothing in this world has ever been solved through the comforting lens of ignorance. But by people who have worked hard to fathom the complexities of others, understanding that the pursuit of knowledge is a never-ending path.
Never stop learning and growing
- From: Samantha Brown Rising Sun
