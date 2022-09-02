My first job was working for the University of Maryland University College, recently rebranded as Global Campus. The mission was to provide “real” undergraduate and graduate programs to U.S. military, dependents and diplomats wherever they served. For me, and my wife, that meant assignment to Okinawa, Japan. It was a wonderful assignment and for two years we worked and learned about Asian culture. As it turned out, my Program Administrator was a remarkable woman who went to China in 1926 with her fur trader husband. She stayed there until the beginning of WW II and returned to Okinawa following the war working for the US civilian administration of the island until it reverted to Japan. I was very young and impatient and she was older and decidedly wiser. She would often coach me through various tangles the program offered up. One I remember clearly. The details are not important, but the bottom line was I had to say no to a request, which I found difficult. Her advice was from an old Chinese proverb. “When you close a door, be sure to open a window.” Good advice and I wish I had a nickel for every time I have thought of it over the years. And I often think of it as I mediate disputes. Here is a recent example.

