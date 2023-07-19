Every season of the year has unique characteristics as well as various activities that are enjoyed during those three months. With summer, people enjoy the beach, being on the water, hitting the pool, working on their tan, taking time to travel, enjoying family, and many other things. And although, each season has activities that are enjoyed most during that specific season, I believe there are some aspects of life that are enjoyed during every season.
A very important part of our life is community and that is something that should be enjoyed 365 days per year. We were designed and created for community.
Genesis 1 tells us that we are created in the image of God and one of the reasons he created us is for community, to have meaningful relationships in our lives. Community happens on many different levels. The communities in our lives could include a school community, a work community, a community of friends, or some other type of community.
A very important community in my life has been my church community. The church community is so important and I believe everyone should be a part of a good church community. The objective is not just going to church and saying that I attend this certain church. It is about becoming part of a community ... a community that you can do life with and encourage each other in growing your relationship with God and with others.
It means celebrating the good things in life together and walking together through the difficult things that life can bring. It means being willing to set aside things in our lives or put them on pause in order to help someone. It means having a group of like-minded friends that are walking through life with you. Community is so important for us and a solid church community, I believe is absolutely necessary.
The early church in Acts 2 focused on community, doing life together, sharing the gospel, and helping with each other’s needs in life. That community grew daily and had an incredible impact on their world.
We too can have a huge impact on our world through a solid, faith community. So let me encourage you to be a faithful part of a church community ... a faith community. It will make a big difference in your life and, in turn, you will be able to make a big difference in the lives of others.
