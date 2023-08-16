If your church is like mine, the Old Testament scripture reading for this past Sunday began the story of Joseph in Genesis. And as you may well know, it is a story of ups and downs. Favored by his father, betrayed by his jealous brothers, sold into slavery, falsely accused and gifted by God in a unique way, Joseph’s is certainly a complex and complicated life filled with huge challenges and temptations.


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.