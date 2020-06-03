The Class of 2020 has been an exceptional group of students. They have earned millions of dollars in scholarships and grants, will attend Tier One Research Universities in the Fall, serve in our armed forces, or will enter directly into the workforce. In all instances, we are proud of each of them and what they have accomplished. I’m sending a heartfelt thank-you to all of our graduates and to their families. We know that their graduation day ceremonies did not look like any of us had ever imagined, but our schools worked hard to provide a meaningful experience that honored this significant milestone in our students’ lives. Congratulations, Class of 2020; we know that you will continue to make us proud!
Honoring the Class of 2020
- From: Dr. Jeff Lawson Cecil County Public Schools
