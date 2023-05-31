The story of Mary and Martha in Luke chapter 10 is so relatable in our hectic, fast-paced, get things done world. We so readily identify with Martha and her good housekeeping skills that when Jesus sides with Mary saying that she “has chosen what is better,” we can’t believe our ears.
What? Mary’s not doing anything. There’s a house to straighten up, food to prepare, a table to set, guests to serve. Martha is busy doing all these things, and all she asks is for a little help from Mary. And now Jesus has the nerve to say that “Mary has chosen what is better.” It’s enough to make every type-A, task-oriented, list checking person throw up their hands in dismay.
That is until we step back and take a closer look at what Jesus is saying. This passage tells us that “Martha was distracted.” Distracted from what? Distracted from listening to Jesus.
Mary had made the priority decision to put Jesus first in her life over and above all that needed to be done. Martha was distracted by her “to do” list. Mary put listening to Jesus at the top of her list.
Where does Jesus fall on your list? Does He take precedence? Or does He get your leftovers? Is He even on your list at all?
Like Martha, we all have the potential of getting distracted by the many things that must get done.
Expectations at home, at work, at school, even at church, can get in the way of what is most important — our relationship with Jesus Christ.
Jesus tells us in John 15 that if we want to be successful in this life, if we want to bear fruit as followers of Christ then we must “remain” in Him and He in us.
“No branch can bear fruit by itself,” he says; “it must remain in the vine. Neither can you bear fruit unless you remain in me. I am the vine; you are the branches. If you remain in me and I in you, you will bear much fruit; apart from me you can do nothing.” (John 15:4-5)
Today, join Mary at the feet of Jesus and discover a better way to live, to love and to deal with life’s demands.
