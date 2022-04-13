With gas and food prices soaring and “shrink-flation” (product size and quantity shrinking without the price following suit), we need to save money wherever possible. In today’s economy “going green” can simultaneously protect the environment, our health and our savings. A big way to achieve this is by going green with our laundry. These eight tips can help you clean greener:
1. Choose safer detergents.
It is no secret that many of our laundry cleaning products are loaded with toxic chemicals that cause cancer and other illnesses, especially among our children (watching the television commercials with young children fighting cancer is heartrending). A detailed report by The Environmental Working Group (www.ewg.org) discovered that over 68% of 1,300 laundry detergents and associated cleaning products studied were found to be harmful to human health and the environment. Look for healthier products; one way to find safer products is to look for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)’s green and blue “Safer Choice” logo on products.
2. Switch to cold water.
Most of us grew up thinking clean must smell “Clorox clean” and clothes in the washer must be “steaming hot.” But the truth is, most washing machines and detergents are designed to work in cold water (except for the dirtiest of loads). Dial back the water temperature to cold and save up to 90% of the energy — your washer only uses 10% of the energy to run but 90% of the energy to heat the water! (If you must use hot water, dial back to warm instead, which will cut energy consumption in half.)
3. Reduce your dryer temperature.
If you want to cut your monthly utility bill, dry your clothes longer and at the lowest temperature setting possible. Americans use three times more energy drying clothes than washing them. Some dryers consume more energy than the energy outputs of your refrigerator, dishwasher and clothes washer combined!
4. Ditch the fabric softener.
For healthier laundry, avoid adding fabric softeners and smell enhancers. Instead add a cup of distilled white vinegar. This helps wash the soap out of your clothes and does not add harmful chemicals for your body to absorb.
5. Use laundry magnets.
This latest trend harnesses the power of magnets to break down dirt. You can clean your laundry without expensive detergents and harmful residue. I have a friend who is a certified health professional and swears by them. Do the research, you might be surprised!
6. Wash less.
One great tip is to wear your clothes more often and wash them less. Often the clothes you wear are not dirty and simply airing them out can refresh them. Washing your clothes less frequently can also make them last longer.
7. Replace your washer.
The average American family does more than three hundred loads of laundry annually and uses over 6,000 gallons of water. If you have an older washer, consider upgrading to a newer Energy-Star certified front loading washer. This can save up to 33% of that water. Many newer washers pay for themselves over time with the savings on energy and water.
8. Line dry your clothes.
While many communities do not allow clothes lines, if you can air dry your clothes, you will save energy and your clothes will last longer. Interior drying options include hanging clothes on an inside drying rack or from the shower curtain rod.
While converting your laundry processes to a greener direction will take extra effort, the rewards of keeping your family healthier, cutting energy costs and protecting the environment make this a worthwhile undertaking.
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.