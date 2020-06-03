My speech reflected on perseverance by discussing some of the challenges that students have faced both individually and as a class, and how these experiences have shaped us to be stronger people, who are prepared to face anything. My speech also included a quote from Abraham Lincoln that stressed the importance of moving forward in our lives, despite the obstacles that may try to slow us down. I ended my speech by encouraging the class of 2020 to continue to move forward, and do whatever it takes it to reach their goals as we begin a new chapter of our lives.
Encouraging class of 2020 to continue to move forward
- From: Angelina Parker Elkton
