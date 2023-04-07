This Sunday is Easter! Easter Sunday also begins the season called the “Great Fifty Days.” It begins at sunset Easter Eve and continues through Pentecost. The Easter Season is more than an extended celebration of the resurrection of Jesus. The initial purpose of the 50-day Easter season was to continue the faith formation of new Christians who completed their final preparatory period during Lent.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.