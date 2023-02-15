“Beloved, let us love one another: for love is of God; and every one that loveth is born of God, and knoweth God. He that loveth not knoweth not God; for God is love.” 1 John 4:7-8 KJV
Jesus Christ taught and demonstrated that He has a universal love for humanity that prompted Him to sacrifice His life to come down and live among us. He came to rescue, lift us up to light, freedom, justice, healing, salvation, joy and perfection. Learning and practicing this important lesson teaches believers how to live unto God and how to strive to be in harmony, unity and peace with other human beings. He brought us a prescription for renewal and wholeness.
“God sent not His Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through Him might be saved,” John 3:17. Jesus came to bring dignity, love, unity in Himself, righteous living, equality and compassion enough for those who struggle in life, those who experience scarcity, adversity, hopelessness, isolation and insularity. Rather than exploitation, Christ taught believers that the attitude and practice of “preferring” others over oneself was the revolutionary Christian path to lifting and caring for others. How awesome to live brotherhood and break out of one’s comfortable tribe and give Christ’s method of universal brotherhood a fair chance with God’s blessings.
It takes honesty, courage and willingness to step outside of one’s familiar and homogeneous clan to see outsiders as brothers or sisters of the biblical “one blood” family of God. Race, religion, politics, ethnicity, economic status, language, gender, historical privilege, or its lack, does not have to be a deterrent. Remember, Christ came to break down barriers. Practice faith. Dare to be different in Christ Jesus. Make a difference in this increasingly wicked and challenging world. For in so doing we have nothing to lose, but everything of lasting value to gain.
Elder T. D. Nichols is the founder and pastor of Denton Church of Free Seventh-day Adventists, Denton.
