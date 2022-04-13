This week we contemplate Jesus’ final week before his crucifixion. On Thursday night, Jesus met with his followers for a final meal together and he explained to them through the breaking of bread and the drinking of wine that his body was about to be broken and his blood was soon to be poured out in sacrifice.
Afterwards he prayed, pleading with his heavenly Father to consider another course of action besides this brutal suffering and death. And yet, he concluded his prayer with “Not as I will, but as you will.”
I believe that Jesus could have avoided his crucifixion on a number of occasions. When Satan tempted him in the desert, he could have chosen his offer to receive all the kingdoms of the world and their splendor. He could have chosen to reject God’s plans while in the Garden of Gethsemane. When soldiers came to arrest him that night, Peter drew a sword and was ready to fight! But Jesus stopped him. Jesus could have called a legion of angels to come and rescue Him while on the cross. Instead, He died on that cross.
Jesus did NOT have to suffer and die like He did. He could have taken control of the situation. But He chose instead to surrender to His Father’s will. This was not an easy choice, but it was the only way for salvation to come to the world.
As we continue to focus on the passion of Christ this weekend, may we also be challenged to let God be in control of our lives. We must choose to give up our control and surrender our lives to His will. It is not the easy way, but it is certainly the best way to live.
