The events that happened this year are only the first of many setbacks that will occur in our lives. However, the class of 2020 took this situation and transformed it into an opportunity to do better. Ambition is a key trait that the class of 2020 embodied every day of high school and will continue to embody in the future. We set high expectations for ourselves no matter the circumstances and work hard to achieve our goals. We are leaders and innovators and will contribute immensely to the world. The successes we achieved already will only continue to grow in the future.
Class of 2020 made the best of challenges
- From: Courtney Rogers Elkton
