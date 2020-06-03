Over the past four years, our class has made many memories as we have matured and furthered our education. As seniors, we could never have imagined this conclusion to our time in high school, but even with the challenges created by coronavirus, we made it! Nothing is forever in this world, even these uncertain times. Uncertainty is another word for opportunity, and I believe the class of 2020 can make a lasting impact on the world in this time of opportunity. Finally, I would like to thank the Bohemia Manor faculty who have provided a quality education no matter the challenges.
Class of 2020 can make a lasting impact
- From: Jonathan Blanks Chesapeake City
