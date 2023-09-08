The book of Lamentations, attributed to the prophet Jeremiah, is a sad book that expresses sorrow and regret over the destruction of Jerusalem and the temple, over the people turning away from God and over the desolation of their country at the hands of the Babylonians.
The definition of the word “lament”, according to the Mirriam-Webster dictionary, is “to mourn aloud, to express sorrow” or to “regret strongly”.
There are five chapters in Lamentations; and, yet, in the middle chapter, amid all this sadness and regret, there lays a ray of hope. We read in Chapter 3, verse 21-23, “But this I call to mind, and therefore I have hope: the steadfast love of the Lord never ceases, His mercies never come to an end. They are new every morning; great is Your faithfulness!”
We often find ourselves lamenting the state of the world today.
Injustices against minorities, human trafficking, mass shootings and other heartbreaking occurrences seem to dominate the headlines of the news. Even so, amid all our trials, troubles and tribulations, we are reminded that the sun peeks out from the clouds, and a single candlelight can chase the night away.
In John 8:12, Jesus tells us that He is “the light of the world”, and those who follow Him “will not walk in the darkness, but will have the light of life.” With God’s word, and with Jesus as the light of the world that we follow, we have the hope that the “steadfast love of the Lord never ceases. His mercies never come to an end.” In the end, it will be all right.
