By the time you’re watching this, we have all graduated. I know this is definitely not the way you may have expected this year to turn out. As a senior, it can be difficult to express your sadness towards missing out on traditional graduation, as there are so many other pressing issues in the world right now. But, I feel that every senior should have the right to express their disappointment. We have been endlessly working towards this day, the day that makes the past 4 years worth it. It’s ok to feel sad, to think about what could have been, but through that sadness, we must remember that even if we didn’t plan for it, we have all gained a new perspective through this experience.
