With the Federal Reserve raising its rate for federal funds by 0.25% (and more rate hikes expected) and large banks mirroring this increase, now is a good time to refinance your mortgage. These eight tips can help you make a wise financial decision:
1. Know your home equity.
If you owe more than your home is worth--forget refinancing. If you are unsure of your equity, contact a real estate agent for a market analysis or search for a website that can provide an estimate of value. Don’t order your own appraisal because your lender will order their own appraisal.
2. Learn your credit score.
Better credit scores get better interest rates. Consumers with credit scores of 750+ will get the best rates and those with lower credit scores will receive higher rates. The Fair Credit Reporting Act requires credit bureaus to give you a FREE credit report annually and allow you to correct any mistakes. Visit AnnualCreditReport.com to get your report. This is the only website authorized to do this for free. If needed, you can request your report in audio, braille or large print format(which may take up to three weeks).
3. Know your debt-to-income ratio.
When borrowing money, lenders want to know how much debt you carry compared with your income. If you are overburdened with debt you are not a good loan candidate. Lenders like your monthly housing payment to be under 28% of your gross monthly income.
4. Understand refinancing costs.
Refi costs average 3% — 6% of the loan amount. You don’t need to pay these out of pocket as many lenders offer a “No Closing Cost” loan that wraps these fees into the loan(but raises the principal amount.) Shop around for the best deals because some lenders will reduce or pay some of these fees to earn your business.
5. Plan your strategy.
When refinancing, choose the loan product that best meets your needs. If you want lower monthly payments, then you need a loan with the lowest interest rate and the longest term. If you want to pay less interest over time, then choose a low interest rate product with a shorter term. If you wish to pay off your loan quickly, find the shortest-term mortgage with a payment you can afford. Play around with an online financial calculator or work with your financial advisor to determine the smartest route for you.
6. Consider Points.
When shopping for a loan, you need to consider closing costs and the points that are tied to the loan. A point is 1% of the loan amount. Different loans will have different points, which can bring down the interest rates.
7. Discover your breakeven point.
You must learn at what point your refinancing costs are covered by your monthly savings. For instance, if your refinance saves you $100 per month and costs you $3,000 in fees, it will take you thirty months to recoup the costs. If you are going to sell your home in less than that time, refinancing doesn’t make sense.
8. P.M.I.
Homeowners with less than 20% home equity will be required to pay Private Mortgage Insurance. You may already be paying this (so it could be a non-issue but talk with your lender about the potential implications for you).
If you want to refinance your home, now is the time to seek the advice of a loan officer to discuss your situation. With rising inflation and increasing gas prices, saving interest on your home mortgage could really be a sound financial move.
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
