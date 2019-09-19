To the Editor,
I read the Letter to the Editor from Friday, September 13th 2019 titled "You are your child's advocate". This is a response to that letter.
I am a parent with children in Cecil County Public Schools. I am also a parent of a child that receives Special Education Services from CCPS.
I agree with the anonymous parent/educator that wrote this letter that as a parent/guardian you are your child's advocate. I agree that the learning environment should be safe and children have a right to a free appropriate education. This includes children in need of 'extra support' with disabilities according to the IDEA (Individuals with Disability Education Act).
What I do not agree with; the statement that children in need of 'extra support' should be placed in a different classroom. The letter made a generalization that children in need of 'extra support' (mentally, behaviorally, and emotionally) are all disruptive to the general classroom setting. This is simply false.
Children in need of extra support requesting special education services and/or accommodations could be:
Assistive technology or written instructions for children with dysgraphia
Simplified directions for children with ADD/ADHD
Occupational Therapy for developmental delays in fine motor skills
Extra time for reading and writing for children with dyslexia
Providing a daily schedule for children with anxiety
In the IDEA written law, Congress states, "Disability is a natural part of the human experience and in no way diminishes the right of individuals to participate in or contribute to society. Improving educational results for children with disabilities is an essential element of our national policy of ensuring equality of opportunity, full participation, independent living, and economic self-sufficiency for individuals with disabilities."
I invite you to attend a Special Education Citizens Advisory Committee (SECAC) Meeting. They are held the second Tuesday of every month from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Cecil County School of Technology. Members from the Board of Education and Department of Special Education are typically present.
I invite you to meet the parents/guardians of children that need 'extra support'. I invite you to understand how we have been our child's advocate. This advocacy spreads beyond the classroom.
It spreads into everyday interactions because we want our children to have the same opportunities as children that do not need 'extra support'.
Unlike the previous letter, I am not ashamed to sign my name.
