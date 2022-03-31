House Bill 612, if it gets a "Favorable Report" in a Maryland Senate Committee, would then go to the full Senate for approval. Passage would mean the Governor's Office for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing would be better advocates for Maryland's more than 1.2 million deaf and hard of hearing residents...like me.
I am one of those people.
Recently the movie 'CODA' won an Oscar. It's about a hearing girl born to a family where everyone else is deaf. (CODA means Child Of Deaf Adults) It's the latest attempt at putting the hearing impaired world in your face. There was a deaf character in the Marvel mini-series 'Hawkeye' in December. There are even commercials for various products in which one or all of the actors are deaf.
I was recently bowling at Elk Lanes with my kids and the couple next to us was communicating with sign language. We are everywhere but no one realizes.
Of course, during the pandemic, the sign language interpreters were front and center at every press conference led by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. He urged people to "wear the damn mask" but for some of us that mask made day to day living just a little bit harder. You can't read lips hidden behind a mask. The mask made voices harder to hear.
I cannot even imagine how hard it was for deaf and hearing impaired students to learn. Were there ASL interpreters or closed captions on all those virtual classrooms?
So why am I telling you all this? It's because there is a bill that has already passed the Maryland House of Delegates, which is now before a committee in the Maryland Senate. House Bill 612, if passed by both houses and signed by the governor, would force the Governor's Office of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing to become better advocates. It would require ODHH to become a single point of contact for people like me who need help. It would also require the agency to make an annual report to the Maryland General Assembly on what it has accomplished and what deficiencies it had found and even what actions ODHH had taken in response.
Hearing impaired and deaf people are fiercely independent but sometimes we need help; help to find equipment so we can work, help to go to school, or just the removal of barriers.
If HB 612 gets a Favorable Report in committee, it will be sent to the full senate for a vote and — assuming it is approved by that body — will go to the governor for his signature.
If you are hearing impaired or deaf, or know someone who is, please send an email asking for Favorable Report for HB 612 to Manley Calhoun in the office of Del. Mary Ann Lisanti: MCalhoun@house.state.md.us.
