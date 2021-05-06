Every year at the same time, we come together to celebrate the person responsible not only for care, love and support but for literally bringing us into the world.
Sunday is Mother’s Day and, for many of us, we will stop to celebrate and appreciate the women who have made our lives what they are.
For those of us who love our moms dearly, there is nothing we wouldn’t do to make their lives better or easier. This year more however, our moms are working even harder and are more burnt out than ever.
Across our country and world, mothers are lacking the credit and benefits they deserve. According to the McKinsey Global Institute, women make up 39 percent of global employment but, during the recessions caused by the COVID crisis, they also account for 54 percent of overall job losses. The reason? Women, and mothers specifically, are bearing the brunt of child care.
Mothers across the world have dropped everything to care for their children and other children many times at their own financial expense. We must strive toward greater gender equality in the workplace to ensure that our nation’s mothers are provided with the resources they need to take care of themselves.
In addition to helping women and mothers better themselves financially and close the pay and care gaps, we must celebrate their contribution not only to our society but to our individual lives.
Everyone has a mother, and for many of us, mom is always number 1.
In so many cases, our mothers are the first line of defense. Scraped your knee? Call mom. Had a bad day? Call mom. Just want to talk to the person who you know will love you no matter what? Call mom.
This Sunday, just like we should every day of the year, we will take time to appreciate all of that work and all of that love our mothers have given us. Anything we give them back will pale in comparison.
So call or see your mom this weekend if she’s around to talk to. Throw her a party and celebrate everything she’s done. But, most importantly, tell her you love her. She’s more than earned it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.