On January 6, 2021 the U.S. Capital was violently attacked and invaded by people looking to stop the certification of the Presidential election. The lives of all the members of Congress were threatened, including that of our Congressman Andy Harris. The brave men and women of the Capital Police force and the DC Metro Police fought off the attack for hours while the members of Congress were led to safety. Over 150 police officers suffered injuries that day including brain injuries, cracked ribs, shattered spinal discs, and another was stabbed with a metal fence stake. One officer was tasered so many times he had a heart attack and several suffered traumatic brain injury. And of course, the murder of Officer Sicknick.
Andy Harris knowing all of this decided along with 20 other Congressman to vote against awarding the Police Officers the Congressional Medal of Honor for their bravery that day. How does he justify voting against the people who saved his life. And how does he have the nerve to face them every day at the capital.
