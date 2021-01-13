Doctor and Congressman Andy Harris,
You said you held “legitimate Constitutional concerns about how the November election was conducted in certain states and felt compelled to highlight those concerns during the formal vote count. We did not call for the overthrowing of an election.” That is a lie. If your objections (to only states won by Biden) had been accepted and the electoral votes thrown out, no one would have enough votes and the election would have been decided by the House. The House vote is not by member, but by state delegation and, while the Democrats have a clear majority by members, there are more Republican states and Trump would have been elected president. That is overthrowing the election! You know that, and your statement is a lie. And I assume you are at least reasonably smart and know that after multiple legal appeals failed to show irregularities, there was no vast fraud that changed the election outcome. You sir are a scoundrel.
Furthermore, your conduct in interrupting a colleague’s address by screaming at another colleague and nearly coming to fisticuffs is beyond deplorable. I am ashamed to have you as my representative and believe you should resign in ignominy. You are a dishonorable human being who only cares about re-election, and knows your only worry is a challenge from the right. Shame!
