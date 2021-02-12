It’s been over a month since hundreds of confederate flag waving white supremacists stormed The People’s House, wreaking havoc on everything in their path. They called it a “revolution,” an attempt to take back their country because their guy had lost. While difficult and for some confusing to watch, it was that day that PRIVILEGE and DOUBLE STANDARDS were on display for all the world to see.
Instead of being met with dogs, rubber bullets, tear gas and tanks, these Trump loving terrorists, weapons and rifles in tow, were ushered into the Capitol, coddled after destroying the premises, and in at least one instance stopped for a “selfie.” Who knew police could peacefully disperse a crowd?
But the lack of response the police showed wasn’t surprising to some of us. Instead, it was a painful reminder that many of us live in a very different America than our white counterparts. It was further proof that Black lives still don’t matter – especially to those sworn to protect and serve.
Let’s face it, if that had been a crowd of Black people – there would’ve been more than one casualty. In this nation, Black and brown people are automatically perceived as a threat, while white people are given the benefit of the doubt.
When George Floyd was murdered by police, the media highlighted his criminal record. When Ashli Babbitt, a home-grown terrorist was murdered by police, the media highlighted her status as an Air Force veteran, ignoring her property destruction charges and the multiple restraining orders on her record. We live in two different Americas.
A nine-year-old Black girl was handcuffed in the snow and pepper sprayed by police. It’s highly unlikely that would’ve happened to a nine-year-old white girl. Again, two different Americas.
In Cecil County, a Black man was pulled out of his car and assaulted in front of his family. The officers lied on the report and only dash cam footage kept him from being prosecuted. The officers still have jobs. Two. Different. Americas.
Simply put, these incidences happen to Black and brown people all the time. The same energy that officers put into policing marginalized people doesn’t happen to others. Racism is real. Systemic racism is real. To move forward, we must recognize these injustices and start holding people, especially officers accountable. It’s time to stop making excuses and turning a blind eye – we have work to do.
