You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

On property taxes

  • From Kathy Hurd Jaggers Rising Sun
  • 0

Dear Editor,

Am I the only Cecil County citizen whose taxes will be higher this year? I am 65, and my husband is retired military. Oops-we have only lived in our home for 30 years. No tax lowering for us! For thirty years we paid property taxes for services we neither used or wanted to support-the government school. Oops-no rebate for us! Will the citizenry actually support this-raising taxes with businesses failing? What idiocy!

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Newsletters